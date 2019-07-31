Reviewing Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)’s and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s results

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 141.06 N/A -2.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9%

Liquidity

18.3 and 18.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Translate Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.5 and 10.5 respectively. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Translate Bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, with potential upside of 161.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.9% and 59.9% respectively. 1.6% are Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.13% 2.37% -11.52% -10.22% -7.8% -1.97% Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.