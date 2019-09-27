Reviewing Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)’s and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s results

Both Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 -0.39 15.76M -2.61 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 12 -0.32 36.01M -3.81 0.00

Demonstrates Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 71,279,963.82% -33.9% -32.5% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 299,086,378.74% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. Its competitor Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 85.34% respectively. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.