Reviewing Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)’s and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.3 and 18.3. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 14.5 and 14.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $96, while its potential upside is 71.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.