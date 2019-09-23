Reviewing Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)’s and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s results

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 15 2.13 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Liquidity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Clovis Oncology Inc. are 4.4 and 4.2 respectively. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 157.79% and its average price target is $12.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 0% respectively. About 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Clovis Oncology Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.