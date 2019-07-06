Reviewing Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)’s and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 538.87 N/A -2.52 0.00

Demonstrates Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -141% -101.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.3 and 18.3. Competitively, Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 4.1 and 4.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.9% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 39.7% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.13% 2.37% -11.52% -10.22% -7.8% -1.97% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 4.13% -4.55% -12.5% -31.52% -89.55% 17.76%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Clearside Biomedical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.