Reviewing Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)’s and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s results

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Liquidity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.3 and a Quick Ratio of 18.3. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 151.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.9% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.13% 2.37% -11.52% -10.22% -7.8% -1.97% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

On 5 of the 7 factors Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.