Reviewing Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)’s and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s results

Both Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 436.45 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

18.3 and 18.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.3% and 57.7%. 1.7% are Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -28.39% weaker performance while AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 63.9% stronger performance.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.