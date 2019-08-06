Reviewing RH (RH)’s and Its Peers results

As Home Furnishing Stores company, RH (NYSE:RH) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

RH has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 95.90% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.7% of RH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.40% of all Home Furnishing Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have RH and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RH 0.00% -586.40% 7.30% Industry Average 2.78% 20.20% 8.13%

Earnings & Valuation

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RH N/A 120 23.33 Industry Average 104.32M 3.75B 17.90

RH has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio RH is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for RH and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RH 0 4 4 2.50 Industry Average 3.50 4.67 2.00 2.50

$136.56 is the average target price of RH, with a potential upside of 1.87%. As a group, Home Furnishing Stores companies have a potential upside of 15.35%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results delivered earlier is that RH’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RH and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RH 7.89% 17.27% 31.9% 3.02% 2.92% 16.34% Industry Average 5.22% 8.63% 26.19% 14.44% 8.16% 24.26%

For the past year RH’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RH are 0.8 and 0.3. Competitively, RH’s rivals have 1.30 and 0.48 for Current and Quick Ratio. RH’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RH.

Risk and Volatility

RH is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.77. Competitively, RH’s peers’ beta is 1.08 which is 8.20% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

RH does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors RH’s competitors beat RH.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 85 retail galleries, including 50 legacy galleries, 6 larger format design galleries, 8 next generation design galleries, 1 RH modern gallery, and 5 RH baby and child galleries in the United States and Canada; 15 Waterworks showrooms in the United States and the United Kingdom; and 28 outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.