Reviewing RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO)’s and South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) and South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Gas Utilities industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RGC Resources Inc. 28 3.41 N/A 1.10 25.20 South Jersey Industries Inc. 31 1.73 N/A 0.27 124.62

Demonstrates RGC Resources Inc. and South Jersey Industries Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. South Jersey Industries Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than RGC Resources Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. RGC Resources Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of South Jersey Industries Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides RGC Resources Inc. and South Jersey Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RGC Resources Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 3.9% South Jersey Industries Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.1%

Risk and Volatility

RGC Resources Inc. has a beta of -0.31 and its 131.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. South Jersey Industries Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

RGC Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, South Jersey Industries Inc. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. RGC Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to South Jersey Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for RGC Resources Inc. and South Jersey Industries Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RGC Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 South Jersey Industries Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of South Jersey Industries Inc. is $36.5, which is potential 11.04% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.8% of RGC Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.5% of South Jersey Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. RGC Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. Comparatively, South Jersey Industries Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RGC Resources Inc. 5.67% 7.47% 0.31% -1% 5.39% -7.38% South Jersey Industries Inc. 4.61% 5.94% 8.55% 2.85% 2.16% 19.24%

For the past year RGC Resources Inc. had bearish trend while South Jersey Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,132 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

South Jersey Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had approximately 146.2 miles of mains in the transmission system and 6,605 miles of mains in the distribution system; and served 377,625 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southern New Jersey. In addition, it markets natural gas storage, commodity, and transportation assets on a wholesale basis for energy marketers, electric and gas utilities, power plants, and natural gas producers in the mid-Atlantic, Appalachian, and southern regions of the United States. Further, the company develops, owns, and operates energy projects comprising thermal facilities, combined heat and power facilities, landfill gas-fired electric production facilities, and solar projects that provide cooling, heating, and emergency power. Additionally, it acquires and markets natural gas and electricity to retail end users, as well as markets total energy management services; owns oil, gas, and mineral rights in the Marcellus Shale region of Pennsylvania; and services residential and small commercial HVAC systems, and installs small commercial HVAC systems, as well as provides plumbing services and services appliances. South Jersey Industries, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Folsom, New Jersey.