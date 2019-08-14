Reviewing RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL)’s and MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s results

RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) and MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) are two firms in the Diversified Electronics that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RF Industries Ltd. 7 1.68 N/A 0.41 19.86 MicroVision Inc. 1 3.91 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates RF Industries Ltd. and MicroVision Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of RF Industries Ltd. and MicroVision Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RF Industries Ltd. 0.00% 13.7% 11.8% MicroVision Inc. 0.00% 0% -136%

Risk & Volatility

RF Industries Ltd. is 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.22 beta. In other hand, MicroVision Inc. has beta of 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

RF Industries Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.5 and 4.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MicroVision Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. RF Industries Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MicroVision Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for RF Industries Ltd. and MicroVision Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RF Industries Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 MicroVision Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively MicroVision Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 514.04%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RF Industries Ltd. and MicroVision Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.5% and 22.8%. About 1.4% of RF Industries Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of MicroVision Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RF Industries Ltd. 10.93% 4.84% 8.02% -0.36% -14.38% 13.22% MicroVision Inc. -9.86% -20% -34.89% -21% -30.24% 5.98%

For the past year RF Industries Ltd. was more bullish than MicroVision Inc.

Summary

RF Industries Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors MicroVision Inc.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems to co-location centers, data processing centers, telecommunications and telephone companies, wireless carriers, and telecommunication equipment and solution providers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors. Its Cables Unlimited division manufactures and sells custom and standard cable assemblies, hybrid fiber optic power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment. The companyÂ’s Comnet Telecom Supply division manufactures and sells fiber optics cables, distinctive cabling technologies, and custom patch cord assemblies, as well as other data center products. Its Rel-Tech Electronics division designs and manufactures cable assemblies and wiring harnesses for blue chip industrial, oilfield, instrumentation and military customers. RF Industries, Ltd. sells its products through warehousing distributors and OEM customers. The company was formerly known as Celltronics, Inc. and changed its name to RF Industries, Ltd. in November 1990. RF Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional (3D) sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.