Reviewing Rexnord Corporation (RXN)’s and Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)’s results

Since Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) and Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexnord Corporation 28 1.42 N/A 1.36 21.62 Taylor Devices Inc. 11 1.15 N/A 0.48 22.30

Table 1 demonstrates Rexnord Corporation and Taylor Devices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Taylor Devices Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Rexnord Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Rexnord Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Rexnord Corporation and Taylor Devices Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexnord Corporation 0.00% 0.9% 0.3% Taylor Devices Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

Rexnord Corporation is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.55. Taylor Devices Inc. on the other hand, has 0.64 beta which makes it 36.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Rexnord Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Taylor Devices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Taylor Devices Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rexnord Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Rexnord Corporation and Taylor Devices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexnord Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Taylor Devices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Rexnord Corporation is $29, with potential upside of 4.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rexnord Corporation and Taylor Devices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 20.1%. About 1% of Rexnord Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Taylor Devices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexnord Corporation -1.58% -2.79% 2.77% 14.06% -1.94% 27.63% Taylor Devices Inc. -1.96% -6.11% -11.74% -12.88% 6.02% -11.74%

For the past year Rexnord Corporation had bullish trend while Taylor Devices Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rexnord Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Taylor Devices Inc.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. The company also provides valve products, engineered water distribution solutions, drainage products, and site works products; water conservation products; and water and wastewater infrastructure products. It sells products through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, sales agencies, and direct sales and marketing associates to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, FlatTop, Falk, Link-Belt Cambridge, Addax, Euroflex, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, GA, Green Turtle, VAG, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, and Zurn One brands. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.