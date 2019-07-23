Reviewing Rexnord Corporation (RXN)’s and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN)’s results

This is a contrast between Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexnord Corporation 27 1.45 N/A 1.46 19.12 Parsons Corporation 34 1.01 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rexnord Corporation and Parsons Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexnord Corporation 0.00% 1.1% 0.4% Parsons Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rexnord Corporation and Parsons Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexnord Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Parsons Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Parsons Corporation’s potential downside is -0.71% and its consensus target price is $37.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% are Rexnord Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 98.55% are Parsons Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexnord Corporation 0.14% 1.53% 2.88% -3.99% -4.03% 21.48% Parsons Corporation 7.91% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.91%

For the past year Rexnord Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Parsons Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Rexnord Corporation beats Parsons Corporation.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. The company also provides valve products, engineered water distribution solutions, drainage products, and site works products; water conservation products; and water and wastewater infrastructure products. It sells products through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, sales agencies, and direct sales and marketing associates to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, FlatTop, Falk, Link-Belt Cambridge, Addax, Euroflex, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, GA, Green Turtle, VAG, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, and Zurn One brands. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.