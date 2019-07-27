Reviewing Rexnord Corporation (RXN)’s and Its Peers results

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Rexnord Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.98% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Rexnord Corporation has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.18% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Rexnord Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexnord Corporation 0.00% 1.10% 0.40% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Rexnord Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rexnord Corporation N/A 27 19.12 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Rexnord Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Rexnord Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Rexnord Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexnord Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.31 2.58

As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 70.68%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rexnord Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexnord Corporation 0.14% 1.53% 2.88% -3.99% -4.03% 21.48% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year Rexnord Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Rexnord Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Rexnord Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.47 Quick Ratio. Rexnord Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rexnord Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Rexnord Corporation has a beta of 1.55 and its 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rexnord Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.36 which is 36.16% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Rexnord Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Rexnord Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. The company also provides valve products, engineered water distribution solutions, drainage products, and site works products; water conservation products; and water and wastewater infrastructure products. It sells products through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, sales agencies, and direct sales and marketing associates to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, FlatTop, Falk, Link-Belt Cambridge, Addax, Euroflex, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, GA, Green Turtle, VAG, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, and Zurn One brands. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.