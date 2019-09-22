Reviewing Rexnord Corporation (RXN)’s and General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s results

We are contrasting Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) and General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexnord Corporation 28 1.42 N/A 1.36 21.62 General Electric Company 10 0.68 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rexnord Corporation and General Electric Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rexnord Corporation and General Electric Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexnord Corporation 0.00% 0.9% 0.3% General Electric Company 0.00% -47.4% -5.7%

Risk and Volatility

Rexnord Corporation is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.55 beta. General Electric Company’s 1.06 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rexnord Corporation and General Electric Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexnord Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 General Electric Company 1 2 2 2.40

Rexnord Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 4.92% and an $29 consensus target price. On the other hand, General Electric Company’s potential upside is 14.19% and its consensus target price is $10.7. The information presented earlier suggests that General Electric Company looks more robust than Rexnord Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rexnord Corporation and General Electric Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 59.8%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Rexnord Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.16% of General Electric Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexnord Corporation -1.58% -2.79% 2.77% 14.06% -1.94% 27.63% General Electric Company -2.15% -1.69% 3.47% 19.46% -17.39% 43.61%

For the past year Rexnord Corporation has weaker performance than General Electric Company

Summary

Rexnord Corporation beats General Electric Company on 7 of the 10 factors.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. The company also provides valve products, engineered water distribution solutions, drainage products, and site works products; water conservation products; and water and wastewater infrastructure products. It sells products through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, sales agencies, and direct sales and marketing associates to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, FlatTop, Falk, Link-Belt Cambridge, Addax, Euroflex, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, GA, Green Turtle, VAG, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, and Zurn One brands. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology company worldwide. Its Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry. Its Oil & Gas segment offers surface and subsea drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms; and compressors, turbines, turboexpanders, reactors, industrial power generation, and auxiliary equipment. The companyÂ’s Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated digital components, and electric power and mechanical aircraft systems; and provides aftermarket services. Its Healthcare segment offers diagnostic imaging and clinical systems; products for drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and cellular technologies; and medical technologies, software, analytics, cloud solutions, and implementation services. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment provides freight and passenger locomotives, and rail and support advisory services; and parts, integrated software solutions and data analytics, software-enabled solutions, mining equipment and services, and marine diesel and stationary power diesel engines and motors, as well as overhaul, repair and upgrade, and wreck repair services. Its Energy Connections & Lighting segment offers industrial, grid, power conversion, automation and control, lighting, and current solutions. The companyÂ’s Capital segment provides industrial and energy financial services; and commercial aircraft leasing, financing, and consulting services. General Electric Company was founded in 1892 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.