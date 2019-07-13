Reviewing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RNN)’s and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s results

Both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 131.18 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -42.7%

Liquidity

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.6% and 51% respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.33% 33.69% 18.6% -46.14% 0% -26.47%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.