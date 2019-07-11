Reviewing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RNN)’s and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s results

Both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Volatility and Risk

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Neurotrope Inc.’s 2.78 beta is the reason why it is 178.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Neurotrope Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.1 and its Quick Ratio is 23.1. Neurotrope Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.6% and 13.4%. About 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41% Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08%

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.