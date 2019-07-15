Reviewing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RNN)’s and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s results

Both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00 Moderna Inc. 20 38.28 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Moderna Inc. has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Moderna Inc. is $40, which is potential 181.69% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.6% and 41.1% respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, Moderna Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41% Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.41% weaker performance while Moderna Inc. has 51.41% stronger performance.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.