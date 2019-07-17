Reviewing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RNN)’s and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 75.74 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Volatility and Risk

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.67 and its 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 2.66 beta and it is 166.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 427.56% and its consensus target price is $33.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.6% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.