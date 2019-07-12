Reviewing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RNN)’s and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 42.86 N/A -2.21 0.00

Demonstrates Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.9. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 134.74%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.6% and 50.1% respectively. 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.