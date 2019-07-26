Reviewing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RNN)’s and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s results

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00 AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AC Immune SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9%

Liquidity

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.6. Competitively, AC Immune SA’s Current Ratio is 14.7 and has 14.7 Quick Ratio. AC Immune SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.6% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.3% of AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, AC Immune SA has 51.67% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41% AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AC Immune SA.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.