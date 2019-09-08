Reviewing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s results

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

Demonstrates Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Risk and Volatility

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.07 beta and it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 51.1 while its Quick Ratio is 51.1. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 35.14% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. About 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance while XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.43% stronger performance.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.