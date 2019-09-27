Reviewing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s results

This is a contrast between Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 3.80M -5.12 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.13 7.69M -1.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 164,687,527.09% -132% -86.6% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69,972,702.46% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27.7 and 27.7 respectively. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 41.51% upside potential and an average target price of $3.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 34.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 10.2% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.