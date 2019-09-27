Reviewing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s results

This is a contrast between Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|3.80M
|-5.12
|0.00
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|0.13
|7.69M
|-1.03
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|164,687,527.09%
|-132%
|-86.6%
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|69,972,702.46%
|-28.4%
|-27.5%
Liquidity
7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27.7 and 27.7 respectively. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 41.51% upside potential and an average target price of $3.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 34.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 10.2% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.39%
|-3.67%
|-17.95%
|-32.26%
|-69.2%
|-54.12%
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|19.18%
|-0.16%
|24.9%
|1.92%
|-30.45%
|50.18%
For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 8 of the 11 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.