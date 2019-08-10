Reviewing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s results

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 165 95.43 N/A -9.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Risk and Volatility

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.79 beta. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s 151.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

The upside potential is 20.00% for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $3. Competitively Sage Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $212.67, with potential upside of 25.62%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Sage Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 98.75%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.