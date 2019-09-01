Reviewing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s results

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.12
|0.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|13
|23.50
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-132%
|-86.6%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Precision BioSciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
The upside potential is 37.61% for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $3. Competitively Precision BioSciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.67, with potential upside of 177.82%. The data provided earlier shows that Precision BioSciences Inc. appears more favorable than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.39%
|-3.67%
|-17.95%
|-32.26%
|-69.2%
|-54.12%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|-0.62%
|-0.85%
|-0.54%
|0%
|0%
|-26.2%
For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Precision BioSciences Inc.
Summary
Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.
