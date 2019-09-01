Reviewing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s results

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 23.50 N/A -1.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 37.61% for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $3. Competitively Precision BioSciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.67, with potential upside of 177.82%. The data provided earlier shows that Precision BioSciences Inc. appears more favorable than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.