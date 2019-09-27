Reviewing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 3.80M -5.12 0.00 NextCure Inc. 33 -0.55 12.61M -2.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NextCure Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NextCure Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 164,687,527.09% -132% -86.6% NextCure Inc. 38,421,694.09% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, NextCure Inc. has 12.8 and 12.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NextCure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$3 is Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 41.51%. Competitively the consensus target price of NextCure Inc. is $43.67, which is potential 22.36% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than NextCure Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance while NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.