Reviewing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:)’s results

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 39.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 99.7% of Loxo Oncology Inc. shares. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.12% of Loxo Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Loxo Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.