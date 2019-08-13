Reviewing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s results

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 45.43 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.3 and 9.9 respectively. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $3, and a 20.00% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 193.48% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.