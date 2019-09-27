Reviewing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 165,671,186.29% -132.00% -86.60% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.80M 2 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.63 2.79

The potential upside of the rivals is 179.30%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.79 shows that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals beat Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.