Reviewing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s results

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70 11.10 N/A 2.56 25.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Volatility & Risk

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.79 beta. From a competition point of view, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.04 beta which is 104.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.6. Competitively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 and has 9.4 Quick Ratio. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 34.53%. Meanwhile, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $82, while its potential upside is 29.93%. The information presented earlier suggests that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 84.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance while Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.