Reviewing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immutep Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immutep Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 40.19% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immutep Limited are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 10.32% respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54%

For the past year Immutep Limited has weaker performance than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Immutep Limited beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.