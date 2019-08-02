Reviewing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s results

Both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 12 39.97 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Volatility & Risk

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.79 and its 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Epizyme Inc. on the other hand, has 2.46 beta which makes it 146.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Epizyme Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. Epizyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

On the other hand, Epizyme Inc.’s potential upside is 54.92% and its average price target is $20.17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Epizyme Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance while Epizyme Inc. has 115.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.