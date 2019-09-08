Reviewing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s results

Both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.12
|0.00
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|49842.73
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-132%
|-86.6%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
Volatility & Risk
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.79 beta. Edesa Biotech Inc. has a 2.27 beta and it is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Edesa Biotech Inc. are 9.2 and 9 respectively. Edesa Biotech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 35.14% at a $3 average target price.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.39%
|-3.67%
|-17.95%
|-32.26%
|-69.2%
|-54.12%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Edesa Biotech Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Edesa Biotech Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.