Reviewing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s results

Both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 49842.73 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Volatility & Risk

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.79 beta. Edesa Biotech Inc. has a 2.27 beta and it is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Edesa Biotech Inc. are 9.2 and 9 respectively. Edesa Biotech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 35.14% at a $3 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Edesa Biotech Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.