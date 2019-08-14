Reviewing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s results

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 20.00%. Cronos Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.33 consensus target price and a 46.05% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cronos Group Inc. seems more appealing than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cronos Group Inc. has 48.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.