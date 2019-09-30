Reviewing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s results

Since Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 3.80M -5.12 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 1 0.00 4.73M -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 167,489,421.72% -132% -86.6% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 375,665,157.65% 282.5% -61.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.79 shows that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a 0.64 beta which is 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 42.18% for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $3.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.