Reviewing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s results

This is a contrast between Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 84 8.76 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Risk and Volatility

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$3 is Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 36.36%. Competitively the consensus price target of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is $129.33, which is potential 79.80% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is looking more favorable than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has weaker performance than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.