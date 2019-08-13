Reviewing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s results

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.99 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% BioLineRx Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 19.64% at a $3 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.13% of BioLineRx Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, BioLineRx Ltd. has 3.46% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% BioLineRx Ltd. -0.25% -22.16% -31.09% -59.03% -70.47% -39.48%

For the past year BioLineRx Ltd. has weaker performance than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BioLineRx Ltd. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.