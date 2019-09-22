Reviewing Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN)’s and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 11.63 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Risk & Volatility

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. 22nd Century Group Inc. has a 1.68 beta and it is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. 22nd Century Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 35.75% and an $3 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has weaker performance than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.