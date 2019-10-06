Reviewing REX American Resources Corporation (REX)’s and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)’s results

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 75 0.00 5.05M 3.90 19.14 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 1.53M -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates REX American Resources Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows REX American Resources Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 6,765,809.22% 6.4% 5.2% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 15,088,757.40% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89% of REX American Resources Corporation shares and 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 11.8% of REX American Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation has stronger performance than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 8 of the 10 factors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.