Reviewing REX American Resources Corporation (REX)’s and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBRU)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBRU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 77 0.99 N/A 3.90 19.14 Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 31.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of REX American Resources Corporation and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation. Tiberius Acquisition Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than REX American Resources Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. REX American Resources Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Tiberius Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of REX American Resources Corporation and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2% Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 1.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of REX American Resources Corporation are 12.5 and 11.5. Competitively, Tiberius Acquisition Corporation has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. REX American Resources Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tiberius Acquisition Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both REX American Resources Corporation and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 35.7% respectively. About 11.8% of REX American Resources Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 28.75% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53% Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 2.28% 3.26% 6.11% 6.85% 0% 5.48%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation has stronger performance than Tiberius Acquisition Corporation

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats Tiberius Acquisition Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.