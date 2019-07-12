Reviewing REX American Resources Corporation (REX)’s and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s results

Both REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 77 0.98 N/A 4.90 17.19 Target Hospitality Corp. 10 3.55 N/A 0.10 108.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of REX American Resources Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp. Target Hospitality Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than REX American Resources Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. REX American Resources Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has REX American Resources Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 8.1% 6.7% Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of REX American Resources Corporation is 13.6 while its Current Ratio is 14.7. Meanwhile, Target Hospitality Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. REX American Resources Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Target Hospitality Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for REX American Resources Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Target Hospitality Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $13.33 consensus target price and a 40.76% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both REX American Resources Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 88.9% and 99% respectively. About 13.15% of REX American Resources Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -2.7% 1.29% 10.66% 12.62% 14.53% 23.59% Target Hospitality Corp. 1.61% 4.17% 5.81% 8.81% 0% 6.55%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation was more bullish than Target Hospitality Corp.

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats Target Hospitality Corp. on 8 of the 11 factors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.