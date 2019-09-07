Reviewing REX American Resources Corporation (REX)’s and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s results

Both REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 77 1.01 N/A 3.90 19.14 SG Blocks Inc. 1 0.51 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows REX American Resources Corporation and SG Blocks Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2% SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of REX American Resources Corporation are 12.5 and 11.5. Competitively, SG Blocks Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. REX American Resources Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SG Blocks Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

REX American Resources Corporation and SG Blocks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 7.7%. About 11.8% of REX American Resources Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.9% of SG Blocks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53% SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation has 9.53% stronger performance while SG Blocks Inc. has -67.1% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors REX American Resources Corporation beats SG Blocks Inc.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.