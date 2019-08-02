Reviewing REX American Resources Corporation (REX)’s and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 77 0.98 N/A 3.90 19.14 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for REX American Resources Corporation and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has REX American Resources Corporation and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both REX American Resources Corporation and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 6.77% respectively. About 11.8% of REX American Resources Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has 19.63% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.4% 1.32% 0% 0% 0% 3.11%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation has stronger performance than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.