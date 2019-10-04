Reviewing REX American Resources Corporation (REX)’s and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU)’s results

Both REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 74 0.00 5.05M 3.90 19.14 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 25.50M 0.10 101.70

In table 1 we can see REX American Resources Corporation and Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nebula Acquisition Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than REX American Resources Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. REX American Resources Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 6,783,075.89% 6.4% 5.2% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 250,491,159.14% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

REX American Resources Corporation and Nebula Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 56.04%. Insiders owned 11.8% of REX American Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.3% 1.19% 4.59% 0% 0% 4.31%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.