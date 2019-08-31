Reviewing REX American Resources Corporation (REX)’s and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)’s results

This is a contrast between REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 77 0.92 N/A 3.90 19.14 Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 151.94

Table 1 demonstrates REX American Resources Corporation and Leo Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Leo Holdings Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than REX American Resources Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. REX American Resources Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2% Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

REX American Resources Corporation and Leo Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 55.82%. Insiders owned roughly 11.8% of REX American Resources Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53% Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation was more bullish than Leo Holdings Corp.

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Leo Holdings Corp.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.