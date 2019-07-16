Reviewing REX American Resources Corporation (REX)’s and Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)’s results

This is a contrast between REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 77 1.03 N/A 4.90 17.19 Icahn Enterprises L.P. 71 1.41 N/A -0.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of REX American Resources Corporation and Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides REX American Resources Corporation and Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 8.1% 6.7% Icahn Enterprises L.P. 0.00% 24.2% 5.7%

Volatility & Risk

REX American Resources Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.74 beta. From a competition point of view, Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1.5 beta which is 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for REX American Resources Corporation and Icahn Enterprises L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Icahn Enterprises L.P. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average target price of Icahn Enterprises L.P. is $56, which is potential -26.09% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.9% of REX American Resources Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.5% of Icahn Enterprises L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 13.15% of REX American Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -2.7% 1.29% 10.66% 12.62% 14.53% 23.59% Icahn Enterprises L.P. -5.22% -2.45% 1.49% 2.81% 7.3% 25.61%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats Icahn Enterprises L.P. on 5 of the 9 factors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. The companyÂ’s Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The companyÂ’s Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 7,900 slot machines, 300 table games, and 5,500 hotel rooms. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The companyÂ’s Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The companyÂ’s Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products, such as bed, bath, basic bedding, and other textile products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.