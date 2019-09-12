Reviewing REX American Resources Corporation (REX)’s and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)’s results

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 77 1.11 N/A 3.90 19.14 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for REX American Resources Corporation and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to REX American Resources Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. REX American Resources Corporation is currently more affordable than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89% of REX American Resources Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 11.8% of REX American Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation was more bullish than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.