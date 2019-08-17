Reviewing REX American Resources Corporation (REX)’s and Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR)’s results

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 77 0.97 N/A 3.90 19.14 Estre Ambiental Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us REX American Resources Corporation and Estre Ambiental Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2% Estre Ambiental Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

REX American Resources Corporation is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1 beta. Estre Ambiental Inc.’s 131.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.31 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of REX American Resources Corporation is 11.5 while its Current Ratio is 12.5. Meanwhile, Estre Ambiental Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. REX American Resources Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Estre Ambiental Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both REX American Resources Corporation and Estre Ambiental Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 55.3% respectively. About 11.8% of REX American Resources Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53% Estre Ambiental Inc. -8.85% -10.38% -39.23% -54.19% -90.98% -41.94%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation has 9.53% stronger performance while Estre Ambiental Inc. has -41.94% weaker performance.

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Estre Ambiental Inc.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.