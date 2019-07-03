Reviewing REX American Resources Corporation (REX)’s and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)’s results

Both REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 76 0.93 N/A 4.90 17.19 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for REX American Resources Corporation and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 8.1% 6.7% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

REX American Resources Corporation and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.9% and 49.84%. REX American Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders are 13.15%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -2.7% 1.29% 10.66% 12.62% 14.53% 23.59% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.35% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0.8%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.