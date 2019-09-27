Reviewing REX American Resources Corporation (REX)’s and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:)’s results

Both REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 74 0.00 5.05M 3.90 19.14 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for REX American Resources Corporation and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 6,844,673.35% 6.4% 5.2% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89% of REX American Resources Corporation shares and 7.27% of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders owned 11.8% of REX American Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors REX American Resources Corporation beats CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.