Reviewing ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK)’s and Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)’s results

Both ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) and Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 5 4.51 N/A -15.45 0.00 Myomo Inc. 1 4.31 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 highlights ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and Myomo Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0.00% 0% -148.2% Myomo Inc. 0.00% -101.3% -87.3%

Liquidity

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Myomo Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.1 Quick Ratio. Myomo Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and Myomo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Myomo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 93.55% for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. with consensus target price of $9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.9% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares and 7.2% of Myomo Inc. shares. About 12.06% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Myomo Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReWalk Robotics Ltd. -19.53% -19.53% -67.62% -83.77% -89.64% -37.51% Myomo Inc. -15.15% -10.26% -18.6% -49.52% -72.87% -27.08%

For the past year ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Myomo Inc.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.